Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cochise County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Cochise County, Arizona and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Cochise County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Empire High School at Benson High School
- Game Time: 11:20 AM AZT on December 14
- Location: Benson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tombstone High School at Empire High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Benson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Tombstone High School
- Game Time: 4:40 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Benson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benson High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Benson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
