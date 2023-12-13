We have high school basketball action in Yavapai County, Arizona today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wickenburg High School at Bagdad High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 13

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 13
Location: Bagdad, AZ

Bagdad, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Valley High School at Bradshaw Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
Location: Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Tempe High School at Prescott High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
Location: Prescott, AZ

Prescott, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Camp Verde High School at Payson High School