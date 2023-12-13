Jusuf Nurkic, Top Suns Players to Watch vs. the Nets - December 13
When the Phoenix Suns (13-10) and Brooklyn Nets (12-10) match up at Footprint Center on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, Jusuf Nurkic and Mikal Bridges will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Suns vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, YES
Suns' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Suns beat the Warriors on Tuesday, 119-116. Their high scorer was Devin Booker with 32 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|32
|4
|7
|1
|1
|3
|Jusuf Nurkic
|17
|13
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Bradley Beal
|16
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
Suns Players to Watch
- Nurkic's numbers for the season are 12.0 points, 4.0 assists and 9.3 boards per contest.
- Booker's numbers for the season are 27.7 points, 8.0 assists and 6.1 boards per game.
- Eric Gordon is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 assists and 2.0 boards per contest.
- Jordan Goodwin posts 6.8 points, 4.0 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Drew Eubanks' numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 59.2% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|24.4
|5.8
|6.3
|1.0
|0.6
|1.5
|Jusuf Nurkic
|14.0
|9.7
|3.5
|0.8
|1.5
|0.8
|Kevin Durant
|18.1
|2.9
|3.7
|0.3
|0.8
|1.4
|Eric Gordon
|12.8
|1.4
|2.3
|1.0
|0.5
|2.6
|Jordan Goodwin
|7.9
|4.4
|2.5
|0.4
|0.2
|0.7
