When the Phoenix Suns (13-10) and Brooklyn Nets (12-10) match up at Footprint Center on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, Jusuf Nurkic and Mikal Bridges will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, YES

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns beat the Warriors on Tuesday, 119-116. Their high scorer was Devin Booker with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 32 4 7 1 1 3 Jusuf Nurkic 17 13 7 1 0 1 Bradley Beal 16 3 3 1 1 1

Suns Players to Watch

Nurkic's numbers for the season are 12.0 points, 4.0 assists and 9.3 boards per contest.

Booker's numbers for the season are 27.7 points, 8.0 assists and 6.1 boards per game.

Eric Gordon is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 assists and 2.0 boards per contest.

Jordan Goodwin posts 6.8 points, 4.0 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Drew Eubanks' numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 59.2% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 24.4 5.8 6.3 1.0 0.6 1.5 Jusuf Nurkic 14.0 9.7 3.5 0.8 1.5 0.8 Kevin Durant 18.1 2.9 3.7 0.3 0.8 1.4 Eric Gordon 12.8 1.4 2.3 1.0 0.5 2.6 Jordan Goodwin 7.9 4.4 2.5 0.4 0.2 0.7

