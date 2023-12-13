The Phoenix Suns host the Brooklyn Nets at Footprint Center on Wednesday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kevin Durant, Mikal Bridges and others in this game.

Suns vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and YES

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +138)

Durant's 31 points per game average is 4.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Durant's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +138)

The 11.5-point over/under set for Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average (12).

His rebounding average -- 9.3 per game -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (10.5).

Nurkic's assists average -- four -- is 0.5 higher than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 27.7 points Devin Booker scores per game are 1.2 more than his prop total on Wednesday.

His rebounding average of 6.1 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Booker averages eight assists, 1.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Booker averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -145) 3.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 23.1 points Bridges scores per game are 1.4 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

His rebounding average of six is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Bridges' assist average -- four -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Bridges, at 2.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +142)

The 15.5-point total set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Wednesday is 0.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

