Suns vs. Nets Injury Report Today - December 13
The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (13-10) ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) currently includes five players. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 from Footprint Center.
Last time out, the Suns won on Tuesday 119-116 over the Warriors. In the Suns' win, Devin Booker led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding four rebounds and seven assists).
Suns vs Nets Additional Info
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Josh Okogie
|SG
|Questionable
|Hip
|6.5
|3.4
|1.2
|Nassir Little
|PF
|Questionable
|Concussion
|5.2
|2.1
|0.7
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|31.0
|6.5
|5.7
|Grayson Allen
|SG
|Questionable
|Groin
|12.3
|4.5
|2.9
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back)
Suns vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and YES
