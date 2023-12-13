The Phoenix Suns (13-10) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and YES. The over/under is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -2.5 227.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 227.5 points 12 times.

The average total in Phoenix's contests this year is 228.3, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns have an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Phoenix has won nine out of the 14 games, or 64.3%, in which it has been favored.

Phoenix has a record of 9-5, a 64.3% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Suns vs Nets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 12 52.2% 115.3 232.3 113.1 227.1 226.8 Nets 11 50% 117 232.3 114 227.1 227.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Suns have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 12 games at home, and it has covered six times in 11 games when playing on the road.

The 115.3 points per game the Suns put up are just 1.3 more points than the Nets allow (114).

Phoenix has an 8-5 record against the spread and an 11-2 record overall when scoring more than 114 points.

Suns vs. Nets Betting Splits

Suns and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 11-12 6-8 15-8 Nets 16-6 7-5 12-10

Suns vs. Nets Point Insights

Suns Nets 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 117 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 8-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-4 11-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-7 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 114 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 11-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-0 11-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-1

