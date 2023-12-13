Suns vs. Nets December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:16 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (11-7) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and YES.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Suns vs. Nets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, YES
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games
- December 1 at home vs the Nuggets
- December 12 at home vs the Warriors
- December 2 at home vs the Grizzlies
- December 5 at the Lakers
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant averages 31.3 points, 5.5 assists and 6.9 boards per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic averages 10.9 points, 4.0 assists and 9.3 rebounds per contest.
- Devin Booker puts up 27.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Eric Gordon averages 14.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 boards.
- Jordan Goodwin puts up 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gives the Nets 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Nets 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Royce O'Neale is putting up 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is making 38.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.
- The Nets are receiving 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this year.
- Lonnie Walker IV gets the Nets 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Nets
|116.4
|Points Avg.
|115.3
|113.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.9
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|38.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.