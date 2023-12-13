The Phoenix Suns (13-10) face the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and YES.

Suns vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and YES

AZFamily and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Nets 115

Suns vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 2.5)

Nets (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.5)

Suns (-0.5) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.6

The Nets have put together a 16-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 11-12-0 mark of the Suns.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 58.3% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (42.9%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Brooklyn and its opponents aren't as successful (54.5% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (65.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 9-5, while the Nets are 4-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are scoring 115.3 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 113.1 points per contest (13th-ranked).

Phoenix is averaging 43.8 rebounds per game this season (17th-ranked in NBA), and it has given up only 41.9 rebounds per game (third-best).

The Suns rank 12th in the NBA with 26 dimes per game.

Phoenix ranks 24th in the NBA with 14.3 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 23rd with 12.1 forced turnovers per contest.

With a 38.4% three-point percentage this season, the Suns are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 16th in the league by making 12.3 three-pointers per contest.

