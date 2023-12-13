Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinal County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Pinal County, Arizona today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Veritas Preparatory Academy at American Leadership Academy Anthem
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Florence, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tolleson Union High School at Maricopa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Maricopa, AZ
- Conference: West Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
