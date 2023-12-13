Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Navajo County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Navajo County, Arizona, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Navajo County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mogollon High School at Joseph City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Joseph City, AZ
- Conference: Copper
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.