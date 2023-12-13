Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Maricopa County, Arizona today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Betty H. Fairfax High School at Sierra Linda High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Metro 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Veritas Preparatory Academy at American Leadership Academy Anthem
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Florence, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at Desert Heights Preparatory
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wickenburg High School at Bagdad High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Bagdad, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Paradise Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Valley High School at Bradshaw Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tempe High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Conference: East Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tolleson Union High School at Maricopa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Maricopa, AZ
- Conference: West Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsdale Christian Academy at Fountain Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Fountain Hills, AZ
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin Franklin High School at Northwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Pointe High School at Notre Dame Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
