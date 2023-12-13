Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) will visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (13-10) at Footprint Center on Wednesday, December 13. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Nets Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and YES

AZFamily and YES Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kevin Durant vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 903.6 809.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.6 36.8 Fantasy Rank 8 32

Kevin Durant vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Durant averages 31 points, 6.5 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game with a +50 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.3 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 113.1 per contest (13th in the league).

Phoenix wins the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. It records 43.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 17th in the league, while its opponents pull down 41.9 per outing.

The Suns connect on 12.3 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.5 on average.

Phoenix has committed 2.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.3 (24th in NBA play) while forcing 12.1 (23rd in the league).

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges provides the Nets 23.1 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Nets have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by three points per game. They're putting up 117 points per game, eighth in the league, and are allowing 114 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA.

Brooklyn wins the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It collects 48 rebounds per game, first in the league, while its opponents grab 43.6.

The Nets knock down 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.9 on average.

Brooklyn has lost the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.5 (seventh in NBA) while forcing 11.2 (30th in league).

Kevin Durant vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game 4.4 1.7 Usage Percentage 32.8% 26.6% True Shooting Pct 64.4% 60.4% Total Rebound Pct 10% 9% Assist Pct 28.9% 17.4%

