The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, square off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 5, Durant posted 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 106-103 loss against the Lakers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Durant's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 31.0 31.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.5 6.1 Assists 4.5 5.7 6.6 PRA -- 43.2 44.4 PR -- 37.5 37.8 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Durant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Durant has made 10.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 21.8% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 15.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Durant's Suns average 101.6 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Nets allow 114 points per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Nets have conceded 43.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the league.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Nets are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

The Nets are the 26th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.