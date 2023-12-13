Jusuf Nurkic and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 12, Nurkic produced 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in a 119-116 win against the Warriors.

If you'd like to place a bet on Nurkic's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 14.0 Rebounds 10.5 9.3 9.7 Assists 3.5 4.0 3.5 PRA -- 25.3 27.2 PR -- 21.3 23.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Nurkic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Nurkic has made 4.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.7% of his team's total makes.

Nurkic's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.6 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nets are 19th in the league, giving up 114 points per game.

Giving up 43.6 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nets have allowed 25.1 per contest, 10th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 34 17 14 4 0 1 0 11/17/2022 25 17 8 0 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.