How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver.
You can watch the Avalanche attempt to beat the the Sabres on TNT, Max, and ALT.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|Avalanche
|4-0 BUF
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 16th in goals against, allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Avalanche's 99 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 30 goals over that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|28
|12
|27
|39
|29
|15
|48.6%
|Cale Makar
|26
|8
|28
|36
|19
|22
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|28
|13
|21
|34
|13
|16
|50.6%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|26
|10
|13
|23
|12
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|28
|4
|11
|15
|19
|19
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres give up 3.3 goals per game (95 in total), 25th in the league.
- The Sabres have 84 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 30 goals over that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|28
|7
|16
|23
|19
|19
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|29
|12
|10
|22
|12
|21
|40.9%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|29
|6
|16
|22
|19
|22
|46.9%
|John-Jason Peterka
|29
|12
|9
|21
|7
|12
|27.3%
|Alex Tuch
|22
|8
|9
|17
|6
|21
|42.9%
