The Texas Longhorns (10-0) will look to continue a 10-game winning run when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at McKale Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Fubo Sports US

Arizona vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns put up an average of 92 points per game, 33.6 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats give up.

Texas is 10-0 when it scores more than 58.4 points.

Arizona is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 92 points.

The 70.7 points per game the Wildcats average are 17.8 more points than the Longhorns give up (52.9).

When Arizona puts up more than 52.9 points, it is 7-1.

Texas has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.7 points.

The Wildcats are making 44.2% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Longhorns allow to opponents (38.9%).

The Longhorns shoot 51.5% from the field, 13.3% higher than the Wildcats concede.

Arizona Leaders

Esmery Martinez: 11 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

11 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Kailyn Gilbert: 13 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

13 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Breya Cunningham: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 69.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 69.4 FG% Helena Pueyo: 4.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 31.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

4.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 31.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Maya Nnaji: 10.2 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

