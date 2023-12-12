The Golden State Warriors (10-12) will lean on Stephen Curry (seventh in NBA, 29.4 points per game) to help them take down Kevin Durant (third in league, 31) and the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Footprint Center, at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Warriors matchup.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Suns outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game (scoring 115.1 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 113 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 115.5 points per game (11th in league) and allowing 115.1 (20th in NBA).

These teams are scoring 230.6 points per game between them, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 228.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Phoenix has put together a 10-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Golden State has put together a 9-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Devin Booker 28.5 -110 27.4 Jusuf Nurkic 12.5 -115 11.8

Suns and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +700 +325 - Warriors +1800 +900 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.