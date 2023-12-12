When the Phoenix Suns (12-10) and Golden State Warriors (10-12) play at Footprint Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, Jusuf Nurkic will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Suns' Last Game

The Suns lost their most recent game to the Kings, 114-106, on Friday. Devin Booker led the way with 28 points, plus seven boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 28 7 7 1 0 2 Eric Gordon 19 0 3 2 1 3 Jusuf Nurkic 15 9 3 1 0 2

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 31 points, 5.7 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

Nurkic is putting up 11.8 points, 3.8 assists and 9.1 boards per game.

Booker is putting up 27.4 points, 8.1 assists and 6.3 boards per game.

Eric Gordon puts up 14.6 points, 2.1 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Grayson Allen puts up 12.3 points, 4.5 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 23.8 5.9 6.4 0.9 0.6 1.4 Kevin Durant 22.0 3.7 4.7 0.5 1.0 1.8 Jusuf Nurkic 14.1 9.6 3.0 0.8 1.7 0.7 Eric Gordon 14.0 1.9 2.9 1.2 0.7 3.0 Grayson Allen 8.8 2.9 2.3 0.8 0.3 1.2

