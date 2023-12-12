Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Warriors on December 12, 2023
The Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center on Tuesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Stephen Curry and others in this contest.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Suns vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
|Suns vs Warriors Injury Report
|Suns vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Suns vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Warriors Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Get Durant gear at Fanatics!
Jusuf Nurkic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
|0.5 (Over: -147)
- Tuesday's over/under for Jusuf Nurkic is 12.5. That is 0.7 more than his season average.
- He pulls down 9.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Nurkic has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- His 0.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: +106)
|7.5 (Over: +114)
|2.5 (Over: +138)
- The 27.5-point prop total for Devin Booker on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 27.4.
- His rebounding average of 6.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (5.5).
- Booker's assist average -- 8.1 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (7.5).
- Booker has connected on 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|4.5 (Over: +120)
|4.5 (Over: -128)
- The 29.5-point prop total for Curry on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 29.4.
- His rebounding average of 5.1 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).
- Curry has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- Curry has hit 5.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Klay Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: +100)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
|3.5 (Over: +122)
- Klay Thompson has racked up 15.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.7 points less than Tuesday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (3.5).
- Thompson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.