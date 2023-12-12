The Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center on Tuesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Stephen Curry and others in this contest.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -156) 0.5 (Over: -147)

Tuesday's over/under for Jusuf Nurkic is 12.5. That is 0.7 more than his season average.

He pulls down 9.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Nurkic has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

His 0.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +106) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +138)

The 27.5-point prop total for Devin Booker on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 27.4.

His rebounding average of 6.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (5.5).

Booker's assist average -- 8.1 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (7.5).

Booker has connected on 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +120) 4.5 (Over: -128)

The 29.5-point prop total for Curry on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 29.4.

His rebounding average of 5.1 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).

Curry has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Curry has hit 5.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +122)

Klay Thompson has racked up 15.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.7 points less than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Thompson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

