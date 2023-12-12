The Phoenix Suns (12-10) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Kevin Durant, heading into a Tuesday, December 12 game against the Golden State Warriors (10-12) at Footprint Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Suns suffered a 114-106 loss to the Kings. Devin Booker scored a team-leading 28 points for the Suns in the loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Kevin Durant SF Questionable Ankle 31.0 6.5 5.7 Grayson Allen SG Questionable Groin 12.3 4.5 2.9 Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Chris Paul: Questionable (Illness), Gary Payton II: Out (Calf)

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

