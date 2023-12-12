Kevin Durant Injury Status - Suns vs. Warriors Injury Report December 12
The Phoenix Suns (12-10) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Kevin Durant, heading into a Tuesday, December 12 game against the Golden State Warriors (10-12) at Footprint Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Friday, the Suns suffered a 114-106 loss to the Kings. Devin Booker scored a team-leading 28 points for the Suns in the loss.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|31.0
|6.5
|5.7
|Grayson Allen
|SG
|Questionable
|Groin
|12.3
|4.5
|2.9
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Back
|17.3
|5.3
|3.7
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Chris Paul: Questionable (Illness), Gary Payton II: Out (Calf)
Suns vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
