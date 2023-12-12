The Golden State Warriors (10-12) will look to Stephen Curry (seventh in the league scoring 29.4 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Kevin Durant (third in the NBA with 31 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Footprint Center. The Warriors are 3.5-point road underdogs in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -3.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 233.5 combined points in six of 22 games this season.

Phoenix has an average point total of 228 in its outings this year, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Suns have gone 10-12-0 ATS this season.

Phoenix has won nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Phoenix has won nine of its 13 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 6 27.3% 115.1 230.6 113 228.1 226.7 Warriors 9 40.9% 115.5 230.6 115.1 228.1 228

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

The Suns have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in 11 games at home, and it has covered six times in 11 games when playing on the road.

The Suns record the same amount of points as the Warriors allow (115.1).

Phoenix is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when scoring more than 115.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Suns and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 10-12 5-7 14-8 Warriors 9-13 5-1 12-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights

Suns Warriors 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 115.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 7-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-5 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 113 Points Allowed (PG) 115.1 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 10-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-6 10-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.