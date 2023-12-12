Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (8-10) go up against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Information

Suns Players to Watch

Durant posts 31.4 points, 5.5 assists and 7.1 boards per game.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 10.5 points, 3.9 assists and 9.1 boards per game.

Devin Booker puts up 29.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Eric Gordon posts 14.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 40.4% from downtown with 2.9 made treys per game.

Grayson Allen puts up 11.9 points, 4.5 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 47.5% from downtown (fourth in NBA) with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Curry gives the Warriors 29.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Warriors are getting 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from Chris Paul this year.

The Warriors are getting 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Dario Saric this season.

Kevon Looney is averaging 5.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is sinking 60.0% of his shots from the field.

The Warriors are getting 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Klay Thompson this season.

Suns vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Suns Warriors 117.1 Points Avg. 114.7 113.2 Points Allowed Avg. 114.6 47.8% Field Goal % 45.1% 39.3% Three Point % 36.7%

