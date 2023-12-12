Suns vs. Warriors December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (8-10) go up against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Suns vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant posts 31.4 points, 5.5 assists and 7.1 boards per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic posts 10.5 points, 3.9 assists and 9.1 boards per game.
- Devin Booker puts up 29.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Eric Gordon posts 14.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 40.4% from downtown with 2.9 made treys per game.
- Grayson Allen puts up 11.9 points, 4.5 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 47.5% from downtown (fourth in NBA) with 2.4 made treys per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Curry gives the Warriors 29.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Warriors are getting 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from Chris Paul this year.
- The Warriors are getting 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Dario Saric this season.
- Kevon Looney is averaging 5.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is sinking 60.0% of his shots from the field.
- The Warriors are getting 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Klay Thompson this season.
Suns vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Warriors
|117.1
|Points Avg.
|114.7
|113.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.6
|47.8%
|Field Goal %
|45.1%
|39.3%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
