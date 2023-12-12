The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Pima County, Arizona today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Desert Christian High School at Baboquivari High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12

7:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Sells, AZ

Sells, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Morenci Jr./Sr. High School at Santa Rita High School