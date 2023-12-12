The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) bring a four-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2), who have dropped three straight, on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Coyotes are 5-5-0 in their past 10 contests, putting up 31 goals while conceding 28 in that period. On 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (12.5%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Penguins 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-190)

Penguins (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a 13-12-2 record this season and are 3-2-5 in games that have needed overtime.

Arizona has earned 10 points (4-5-2) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

This season the Coyotes recorded just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Arizona has four points (2-2-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Coyotes have scored more than two goals 18 times, earning 24 points from those matchups (11-5-2).

This season, Arizona has recorded a single power-play goal in 11 games and registered 13 points with a record of 6-4-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 5-2-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Coyotes went 8-9-1 in those contests (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 25th 2.88 Goals Scored 3.19 16th 6th 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.04 12th 6th 32.8 Shots 27.2 31st 22nd 31.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 30th 9.46% Power Play % 23.66% 9th 10th 83.54% Penalty Kill % 81.11% 14th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Coyotes vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.