The Arizona Coyotes, with Nick Schmaltz, will be in action Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Looking to wager on Schmaltz's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:10 per game on the ice, is -9.

In seven of 27 games this year Schmaltz has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 15 of 27 games this season, Schmaltz has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Schmaltz has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schmaltz's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 27 Games 2 20 Points 1 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

