Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 12?
In the upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Nick Schmaltz to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmaltz stats and insights
- Schmaltz has scored in seven of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has a 15.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|21:58
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:14
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 4-1
Coyotes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
