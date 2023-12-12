Will Nick Bjugstad Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 12?
Will Nick Bjugstad find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjugstad stats and insights
- In six of 27 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Bjugstad's shooting percentage is 12%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Bjugstad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|20:10
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|17:52
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|20:01
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|L 4-1
Coyotes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
