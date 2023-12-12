Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mohave County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Mohave County, Arizona today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parker High School at Kingman Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trivium Prep Academy at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- Conference: West 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.