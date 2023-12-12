The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Carcone find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

In 10 of 26 games this season, Carcone has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.

Carcone averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 35.9%.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 68 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:15 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 10:35 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:40 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 14:24 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:26 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:10 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.