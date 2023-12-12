Matias Maccelli and the Arizona Coyotes will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at PPG Paints Arena. Prop bets for Maccelli are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Matias Maccelli vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Maccelli has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 16:29 on the ice per game.

In four of 27 games this season, Maccelli has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Maccelli has a point in 18 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Maccelli has had an assist in a game 14 times this year over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Maccelli goes over his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Maccelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 27 Games 2 20 Points 0 4 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

