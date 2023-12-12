Should you bet on Mathew Dumba to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dumba stats and insights

Dumba has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Dumba has no points on the power play.

Dumba's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:48 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:08 Home W 3-1 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:07 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.