Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glendale High School at Copper Canyon High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 12

4:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra Linda High School at Westview High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 12

4:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

North Valley Christian at Desert Heights Preparatory

Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 12

5:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon View High School at Desert Edge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12

7:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ Conference: Desert West

Desert West How to Stream: Watch Here

Combs High School at Marcos de Niza High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12

7:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Mesquite High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12

7:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Millennium High School at Verrado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12

7:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye, AZ Conference: Desert West

Desert West How to Stream: Watch Here

Moon Valley High School at Mingus Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12

7:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Cottonwood, AZ

Cottonwood, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Trivium Prep Academy at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12

7:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Bullhead City, AZ Conference: West 2A

West 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Arete Preparatory Academy at Leading Edge Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12

7:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

San Carlos High School at Gilbert Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12

7:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami High School at San Tan Charter School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12

7:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Notre Dame Preparatory