On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Logan Cooley going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cooley stats and insights

In three of 27 games this season, Cooley has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:35 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:26 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:22 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:56 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.