Will Logan Cooley Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 12?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Logan Cooley going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cooley stats and insights
- In three of 27 games this season, Cooley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cooley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.