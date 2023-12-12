Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes will be in action on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Looking to wager on Crouse's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse's plus-minus this season, in 16:15 per game on the ice, is +3.

Crouse has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 14 of 26 games this season, Crouse has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Crouse has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Crouse goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Crouse has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 26 Games 2 17 Points 0 12 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

