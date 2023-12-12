Will Juuso Valimaki Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 12?
Should you bet on Juuso Valimaki to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Valimaki stats and insights
- Valimaki is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 68 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Valimaki recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:07
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Coyotes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
