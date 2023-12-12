Jusuf Nurkic and the Phoenix Suns (12-10) will host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (10-12) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, December 12. It tips off at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Arena: Footprint Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Jusuf Nurkic vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jusuf Nurkic Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 680 806.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 30.9 40.3 Fantasy Rank 56 20

Jusuf Nurkic vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Jusuf Nurkic & the Suns

Nurkic's numbers for the season are 11.8 points, 3.8 assists and 9.1 boards per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor.

The Suns outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game (scoring 115.1 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 113 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a +47 scoring differential overall.

Phoenix wins the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. It records 43.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 18th in the league, while its opponents pull down 41.5 per contest.

The Suns hit 12.3 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.3 on average.

Phoenix has lost the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 14.3 (24th in NBA play) while forcing 12 (24th in the league).

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Curry's averages for the season are 29.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with 5.1 triples per contest (first in league).

The Warriors score 115.5 points per game (11th in NBA) and give up 115.1 (20th in league) for a +9 scoring differential overall.

Golden State wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It collects 47.3 rebounds per game, second in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.

The Warriors connect on 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 2.8 more than their opponents. They are shooting 36.8% from deep (13th in NBA), and opponents are shooting 34.2%.

Golden State has committed three more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.4 (27th in NBA) while forcing 12.4 (22nd in league).

Jusuf Nurkic vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Jusuf Nurkic Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game 4.4 -0.6 Usage Percentage 20.3% 31.4% True Shooting Pct 54.3% 67.4% Total Rebound Pct 18.5% 7.9% Assist Pct 20.3% 22.5%

