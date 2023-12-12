The Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic included, match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nurkic had 15 points and nine rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 114-106 loss against the Kings.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Nurkic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.8 14.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 9.6 Assists 2.5 3.8 3.0 PRA -- 24.7 26.7 PR -- 20.9 23.7 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.7



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Warriors

Nurkic is responsible for taking 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 5.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.7 per game.

The Suns rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 103.4 possessions per contest.

The Warriors allow 115.1 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Warriors have allowed 44.0 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 24.7 per game.

The Warriors are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 17 9 5 0 0 0 0 10/24/2023 28 14 14 3 1 1 0

