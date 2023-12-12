The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jason Zucker light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

  • Zucker has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
  • Zucker has scored three goals on the power play.
  • Zucker's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages two shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Zucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:47 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:16 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:52 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

