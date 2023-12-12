For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Janis Moser a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Moser stats and insights

  • In two of 27 games this season, Moser has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • Moser has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Moser's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:42 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:59 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:42 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:06 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:49 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:51 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 24:09 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:45 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

