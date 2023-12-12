The Phoenix Suns, Eric Gordon included, face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 114-106 loss to the Kings, Gordon put up 19 points and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Gordon, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.6 15.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.1 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.0 PRA -- 19.7 20.5 PR -- 16.7 17.5 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.4



Eric Gordon Insights vs. the Warriors

Gordon is responsible for attempting 12.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.8 per game.

Gordon is averaging 6.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Gordon's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 103.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 115.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Warriors concede 44 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the NBA.

The Warriors give up 24.7 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Warriors give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Eric Gordon vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 29 13 1 4 3 0 3 10/24/2023 32 10 4 1 2 1 1

