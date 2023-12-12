Coyotes vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:46 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) carry a four-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2), who have dropped three straight, on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coyotes vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-190)
|Coyotes (+160)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Coyotes Betting Insights
- This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 18 times, and won six, or 33.3%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 2-4 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +160 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 38.5%.
- Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 16 of 27 games this season.
Coyotes vs Penguins Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|75 (25th)
|Goals
|86 (12th)
|68 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|82 (13th)
|7 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (8th)
|13 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (15th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Arizona has a 5-5-0 record against the spread while finishing 5-5-0 straight up in its past 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, Arizona has gone over the total five times.
- The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.
- During their past 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 8.6 goals, 0.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Coyotes have the NHL's 12th-ranked scoring offense (86 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Coyotes have given up 3.0 goals per game, 82 total, which ranks 13th among NHL teams.
- Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +4.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.