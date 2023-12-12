Coyotes vs. Penguins December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel and the Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller will be two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Coyotes vs. Penguins Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Penguins (-190)
- Total: 6
- TV: SCRIPPS,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Keller has recorded nine goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 16 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.9 shots per game and shooting 11.7%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with 25 total points (0.9 per game).
- Nick Schmaltz is a key contributor for Arizona, with 20 total points this season. In 27 contests, he has netted nine goals and provided 11 assists.
- This season, Matias Maccelli has four goals and 16 assists for Pittsburgh.
- In the crease, Arizona's Karel Vejmelka is 2-7-2 this season, collecting 321 saves and giving up 39 goals (3.5 goals against average) with an .892 save percentage (48th in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Penguins Players to Watch
- Guentzel has been a key contributor for Pittsburgh this season, collecting 29 points in 26 games.
- Sidney Crosby is another key contributor for Pittsburgh, with 27 points (1.0 per game) -- scoring 15 goals and adding 12 assists.
- Evgeni Malkin has posted 10 goals and 12 assists for Pittsburgh.
- Alex Nedeljkovic (2-2-1) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .931% save percentage is third-best in the NHL.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Penguins Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|25th
|2.88
|Goals Scored
|3.19
|16th
|6th
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.04
|12th
|6th
|32.8
|Shots
|27.2
|31st
|22nd
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|24th
|30th
|9.46%
|Power Play %
|23.66%
|9th
|10th
|83.54%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.11%
|14th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.