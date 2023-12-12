The Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel and the Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller will be two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coyotes vs. Penguins Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller has recorded nine goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 16 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.9 shots per game and shooting 11.7%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with 25 total points (0.9 per game).

Nick Schmaltz is a key contributor for Arizona, with 20 total points this season. In 27 contests, he has netted nine goals and provided 11 assists.

This season, Matias Maccelli has four goals and 16 assists for Pittsburgh.

In the crease, Arizona's Karel Vejmelka is 2-7-2 this season, collecting 321 saves and giving up 39 goals (3.5 goals against average) with an .892 save percentage (48th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Penguins Players to Watch

Guentzel has been a key contributor for Pittsburgh this season, collecting 29 points in 26 games.

Sidney Crosby is another key contributor for Pittsburgh, with 27 points (1.0 per game) -- scoring 15 goals and adding 12 assists.

Evgeni Malkin has posted 10 goals and 12 assists for Pittsburgh.

Alex Nedeljkovic (2-2-1) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .931% save percentage is third-best in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 25th 2.88 Goals Scored 3.19 16th 6th 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.04 12th 6th 32.8 Shots 27.2 31st 22nd 31.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 30th 9.46% Power Play % 23.66% 9th 10th 83.54% Penalty Kill % 81.11% 14th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.