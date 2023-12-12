Tuesday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) and the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Penguins are -190 on the moneyline to win at home against the Coyotes (+160) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Coyotes vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 16 of 27 games this season.

In the 15 times this season the Penguins have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 5-10 in those games.

The Coyotes have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 33.3%, of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, Pittsburgh is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of the time).

Arizona has a record of 2-4 in games when bookmakers list the team at +160 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 1-9-0 6.5 2.00 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.00 2.10 0 0.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.2 3.10 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.10 2.80 4 12.5% Record as ML Favorite 0-4 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 9 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

