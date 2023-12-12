How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, December 12, with the Penguins having lost four straight, and the Coyotes on a three-game losing run.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can follow the action on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ to see the Penguins play the Coyotes.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs Penguins Additional Info
|Penguins vs Coyotes Prediction
|Penguins vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
|Penguins vs Coyotes Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 82 goals given up (3.0 per game) is 13th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 86 goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|27
|9
|16
|25
|14
|14
|48.1%
|Nick Schmaltz
|27
|9
|11
|20
|22
|21
|46.5%
|Matias Maccelli
|27
|4
|16
|20
|22
|6
|0%
|Nick Bjugstad
|27
|6
|11
|17
|8
|9
|50.4%
|Lawson Crouse
|26
|12
|5
|17
|12
|7
|33.3%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have conceded 68 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Penguins' 75 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|26
|10
|19
|29
|13
|11
|27.3%
|Sidney Crosby
|26
|15
|12
|27
|20
|24
|59.5%
|Evgeni Malkin
|26
|10
|12
|22
|31
|24
|48.6%
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
|Erik Karlsson
|26
|6
|13
|19
|15
|15
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.