The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, December 12, with the Penguins having lost four straight, and the Coyotes on a three-game losing run.

You can follow the action on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ to see the Penguins play the Coyotes.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Coyotes vs Penguins Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 82 goals given up (3.0 per game) is 13th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 86 goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals over that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 27 9 16 25 14 14 48.1% Nick Schmaltz 27 9 11 20 22 21 46.5% Matias Maccelli 27 4 16 20 22 6 0% Nick Bjugstad 27 6 11 17 8 9 50.4% Lawson Crouse 26 12 5 17 12 7 33.3%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have conceded 68 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins' 75 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players