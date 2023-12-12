Bradley Beal's Phoenix Suns face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Beal had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 111-99 loss against the Thunder.

Below we will look at Beal's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-114)

Over 18.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Looking to bet on one or more of Beal's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the NBA last season, conceding 117.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors conceded 43.3 rebounds per contest last season, 15th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Warriors were ranked 23rd in the league last year, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bradley Beal vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 35 33 3 4 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.