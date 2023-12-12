Alexander Kerfoot and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Looking to wager on Kerfoot's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

Kerfoot has averaged 16:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Kerfoot has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 27 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Kerfoot has a point in eight of 27 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Kerfoot has an assist in seven of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Kerfoot goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Kerfoot going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 68 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 27 Games 3 15 Points 1 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

