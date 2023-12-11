Will Travis Dermott Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 11?
Can we count on Travis Dermott lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Dermott stats and insights
- Dermott is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- Dermott has no points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Dermott recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:24
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:49
|Away
|W 6-2
|10/17/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|L 1-0
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
