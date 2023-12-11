Sean Durzi will be among those on the ice Monday when his Arizona Coyotes play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Durzi in that upcoming Coyotes-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sean Durzi vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

Durzi has averaged 21:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Durzi has a goal in five games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Durzi has a point in 10 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Durzi has an assist in eight of 25 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Durzi's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Durzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Durzi Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 93 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 25 Games 2 13 Points 1 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

