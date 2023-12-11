The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Pinal County, Arizona today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Florence High School at Palo Verde High School

Game Time: 3:50 PM AZT on December 11

3:50 PM AZT on December 11 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Poston Butte High School at Saguaro High School