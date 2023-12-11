For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Bjugstad a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

In six of 26 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Bjugstad averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:41 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:10 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:26 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 17:52 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 20:01 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:54 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-2

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

